On the night of Thursday, July 18, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook northeastern Chile, near San Pedro de Atacama, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake, with its epicenter around the Salar de Atacama and 126 kilometers deep, took place at 8:50 p.m.., the USGS said on its website.

The earthquake was also recorded in the regions of Tacna and Arequipa in Peru, cwith a magnitude of 7.1.

The National System for Disaster Prevention and Response (Senapred) The magnitude was also estimated at 7.3 degrees and 20 kilometers south of San Pedro de Atacama.

However, the agency said the earthquake does not reverse the risk of generating a tsunami on the country’s coasts.

In videos shared on social media, objects could be seen moving in houses due to the strong earthquake that caused panic among residents.

The earthquake was apparently felt for several seconds, even causing fear among pets.

In public or crowded places, alarms sounded and people had to evacuate, as could be seen in other clips shared by users.

“It’s been a while since we felt such a strong tremor, it was a warlike event. Thank God nothing serious happened,” said another Internet user, who shared a video in which the panic of a family could be seen while the earthquake was being felt.

So far, no personal or material damage has been reported in these regions, although residents stated on social media that it was also felt in Arequipa, a region neighbouring Tacna and with a larger number of inhabitants.

