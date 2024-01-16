You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The plane was part of the National Forestry Corporation (Conaf) of Chile.
According to preliminary versions, the aircraft collided with high tension ropes.
This Monday, a small plane that was trying to put out a fire in the central region of Maule (precisely on Route 5 south, in the commune of Talca, in Chile) crashed after hitting some high-tension cables.
The exact moment of the accident was recorded in a video that quickly went viral on social networks. In the clip, you can see that the plane grazes the cables, rotates on its own axis and falls on the road.
The plane was part of the National Forestry Corporation (Conaf) of Chile and fell at kilometer 247, in front of the Panguilemo Aerodrome.
Besides, andIn the accident, the pilot died and four other people were injured.
According to the service's executive director, Christian Little, the pilot, whose identity was not revealed, but whose nationality was Spanish, was chief pilot in his country and had “a lot of experience.”
According to the first versions, the pilot lost control of the aircraft when “it collided with the electrical wiring” and crashed onto the highway near the city of Talca.. When she fell, she collided with two vehicles, leaving four people with injuries of varying severity.
It is expected that investigations will advance to find out the exact causes of what happened, the sources explained without adding more details.
*With information from EFE
