A shocking video was revealed in recent days showing a man when he tries to force a woman into the trunk from his car before the astonished gaze of passers-by, who initially could do little to prevent it.

It happened in the municipality of Molina de Segurafrom the Spanish region of Murcia, on December 22, but only now are the images beginning to be released.

In them you can see how the man, in broad daylight, beats the woman to reduce her and then put her in the trunk, while screams are heard in the distance.

In the image you can see the reaction of another woman, who was later found out to be judo teacher at a local school, who approaches the car before it starts and opens the trunk of the car.

But the man realizes the situation, reverses, gets out of the car, slams the door and drives off before his victim can escape.

Later it was learned that the kidnapped woman is no one more and no one less than the aggressor’s sisterwho took her to a small town called beautiful glen. There he barricaded himself in a hut with numerous weapons.

What the aggressor did not count on is that the Special Operations Group (GEO) He tracked her down and after a 36-hour operation and several exchanges of shots, he managed to free the woman.

On the action, a member of the group was injured when he was hit in the head, jaw and arm by the shot of a pellet gun.

But it was the determined action of a dog Policespecially trained for this type of situation, the one who ended up tipping the balance in favor of law enforcement, to reduce the subject.

Shortly after it was learned that the kidnapper suffers from schizophrenia and is addicted to cocaine, as reported by the local press.

Behind the crime is, apparently, the loss of custody of the aggressor’s son, and the disputes with his family for the same fact. Right now the man is in prison awaiting trial.

