The Colombian James Rodríguez has shown his discontent with the refereeing of the last match that his team Atlético Parceros FC had against Peluche Caligari in the Kings League Americas tournament. He alleges that there is a controversial play that was not well analyzed during the sporting event.

The Colombian team was the loser of the match. After the game they have spoken and issued statements about alleged referee errors in controversial plays, which have subsequently been analyzed in stream transmissions.

If you want to take me out, take me out

“If they want them to win, that's it, and our team doesn't play anymore.…if you want to take me out, take me out, I'm going on with my life and nothing more…” James said in the day's Twitch broadcast.

Along with him, Stream Pelicanger, his partner, also alleged that there were some fouls committed that were not taken into account.

But, what was that controversial play for which James Rodríguez threatened to leave the tournament created by the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué and the influencer Ibaí Llanos?

The video of the play

What has caused tension among the Kings League players is due to a moment in the match when Peluche Caligari's goalkeeper leaves the large area and, according to Rodríguez and Pelicanger, touch the ball with your hand.

Although, the referee indicated that the ball It bounced off the goalkeeper's hip.

“He hits it first in the hand and he's out,” Pelicanger says of Team Peluche Caligari's player.

On the other hand, some Internet users and followers of the tournament have been in favor of the Peluche Caligari team, stating that it was a clean play and there was no handball, while others affirm that it was touched.

Opinions remain divided and James has not made any official statement on whether or not he will continue in the tournament.

