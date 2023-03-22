The Ukrainian authorities announced today that a Russian attack against the city of Zaporizhia (south) has left at least one dead and 25 injured when being hit an apartment block. “Zaporizhia.

The shocking moment was recorded on video by one of the security cameras that was in the area.

Right now, they are shooting at residential areas where normal people and children live“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his Twitter account, along with a video showing an explosion and then destroyed and burning apartments.

“This must not become ‘just another day’ in Ukraine or anywhere else in the world. The world needs more unity and determination to more quickly defeat Russian terror and protect lives,” added the Ukrainian leader.

This must not become “just another day” in 🇺🇦 or anywhere else in the world. The world needs greater unity and determination to defeat Russian terror faster and protect lives. pic.twitter.com/YnocW2yVaU — Volodimir Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) March 22, 2023

The mayor of Zaporizhia, Anatoly Kurtev, announced for his part that one of the people injured in the attack, who was in serious condition, died as a result of his injuries.

According to the Ukrainian agency “Ukrinform”, there are currently 25 neighbors hospitalizedthree of them in serious condition, 19 of them with moderate injuries and three with minor injuries, of which two are children.

The Russian rocket that hit the nine-story buildingwas one of several that, according to the Ukrainian presidential administration, hit several points in the city of Zaporizhia and the island of Khortitsia, in the Dnieper River, today.

