On video: the goals of the scandalous defeat of the DIM in the Libertadores

Medellín loses 3-0 against Internacional de Porto Alegre and for now is eliminated from the Copa Libertadores. In the other game of group C, Nacional de Uruguay beat Metropolitanos 1-0,

A goal by Mauricio, in minute 3, with a shot from the edge of the area, meant the first goal for the Brazilian team.

Then, after a cross from the left of the scorer of the first goal, Luiz Adriano anticipated goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo, who had a terrible start, and scored with his chest to make it 2-0.

In a counterattack, Luiz Adriano beat Jorsy Monroy and Jhon Palacios and finished off from outside the area to make it 3-0, at 26.

News in development.

