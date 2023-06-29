On video: the goals of the scandalous defeat of the DIM in the Libertadores

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
International vs. Medellin
Ricardo Rimoli. efe
International vs. Medellin
El Poderoso loses 3-0 against Internacional de Porto Alegre and the first half is not yet over.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Medellín loses 3-0 against Internacional de Porto Alegre and for now is eliminated from the Copa Libertadores. In the other game of group C, Nacional de Uruguay beat Metropolitanos 1-0,
A goal by Mauricio, in minute 3, with a shot from the edge of the area, meant the first goal for the Brazilian team.
Then, after a cross from the left of the scorer of the first goal, Luiz Adriano anticipated goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo, who had a terrible start, and scored with his chest to make it 2-0.
In a counterattack, Luiz Adriano beat Jorsy Monroy and Jhon Palacios and finished off from outside the area to make it 3-0, at 26.
News in development.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#video #goals #scandalous #defeat #DIM #Libertadores
Leave a Reply