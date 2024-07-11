After the Copa América semi-final match between Colombia and Uruguay ended 1-0 with the tricolor triumph, Several Uruguayan players, including Darwin Núñez, Ronald Araújo and José María Giménez, fought with Colombian fans, jumping into the stands and giving in to the provocations of the fans.

The match had barely ended, A brawl broke out between players from the national teams in the centre circle, which was quickly replicated in the stands between fans of both teams.

However, things did not end there, but escalated. when several players, with Núñez in front, jumped into the stands to get involved in the dispute.

The video captured the exact moment when Núñez, fists raised in a fighting stance, received a punch in the face from one of the Colombian team’s fans. Meanwhile, objects were thrown back and forth in the stands.

The authorities’ efforts seemed to be in vain to stop the brawl, which lasted several minutes.

Moments earlier, Núñez had concluded the match with a hug with Luis Díaz, from the Colombian national team. During the brawl, The Uruguayan held Díaz’s shirt in his hand and never let go of it.

Given this situation, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) “strongly condemned” in a statement “the acts of violence in football”although he avoided referring directly to the fight between Uruguayan players and Colombian fans.

“There is no place for intolerance and violence on or off the pitch,” said Conmebol in a statement.

“We invite everyone to put all their passion into cheering on their national teams and having an unforgettable party in the days that remain,” added Conmebol.

*With information from EFE