The community of Taber, Canada, was shocked thanks to a group of 20 ostriches that escaped from a farm and later took over this small town in the south of the province of Alberta, on November 24.

A video, recorded by a citizen, shows how one of the ostriches is chased by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle, in which the owner of the huge birds was traveling, according to information from the newspaper. local ‘Calgary Herald’.

In the footage you can see how the man, in the passenger seat, manages to grab said ostrich by the neck, causing it to stumble. However, the bird manages to get loose to escape, while a second police vehicle pursues it.

According to the Mounted Police, a total of 20 ostriches had escaped from a nearby farm on November 24 in the morning. Likewise, they assured that these birds generated several inconveniences in the traffic in the population of Taber.

“The group of animals went out into the city, where it created danger in traffic. Members of the Taber Police Service assisted the RCMP in confining the birds so that the owners could safely capture them”, informed the civil forces of the town.

According to information from ‘Calgary Herald’, the chase lasted a total of five hours, until they managed to corner the vast majority of these birds around 1:30 pm and then take them to a safe place. Despite this, an ostrich lost its life after being hit by a private vehicle.

The RCMP, after solving this problem, confessed that its agents are not used to dealing with this type of animal, which is why it seemed like a particular and complicated challenge.

“The ostrich is definitely not the usual animal we would go to work with“Officer Troy Savinkoff mentioned for the local media.

