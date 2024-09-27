In Mexico, an incident of insecurity occurred last Wednesday, September 25, in a grocery store. The security cameras of a commercial establishment, located in the El Carmen neighborhood, in the city of Guadalajara, They captured the exact moment when a family picks up a wallet that was on the counter.

How did the events occur?

In the video, which was broadcast on social networks, you can see how a person, who was shopping in a food store, He neglects his wallet for a moment, leaving it on the counter, next to the cash register.

The young woman approaches the register and leaves her purse on the counter. Photo:Capture taken from networks Share

During the moment in which the victim neglects his wallet, a woman, a man and two girls arrive at the cash register to pay for some items. At that point, the mother notices the wallet and exchanges glances with her partner.who makes some signs to her and tries to grab her.

The woman observes the place realizing that no one can notice her intention to steal her wallet. Seconds later, in order to distract the person in charge of checking in the items, the couple pays the employee while the man stretches out his hand to the smaller girl so that she can grab the purse, but the girl remains still. and his mother takes her hand away.

Then, the man moves the wallet again to the edge of the counter and leaves the establishment. After that The little girl takes the other person’s item to give it to her sister and they leave together.

For her part, the mother stays inside the candy store waiting at the cashier to pay, at that, He takes a brief look at the site and briefly glances at the security camera. She looks a little surprised, but acts normally and that’s where the video ends.

🇲🇽 | OUTRAGEOUS: A family was caught stealing a wallet inside a candy store in the streets of the El Carmen neighborhood in the municipality of Guadalajara. In the video it is observed that a woman neglects her wallet and this is taken advantage of by a woman and a man who tell one… pic.twitter.com/xRqdeAwLm3 — World Alert (@AlertaMundoNews) September 26, 2024

Reactions on social networks

So far no more is known about the case; however, On social networks the video has become a trend and has generated all kinds of reactions.

“Their minds are blocked, they see something of other people’s value and only their gut and the easy life governs their actions”; is one of the comments that are read on social networks by people outraged by the situation.

Nevertheless, There are those who believe that the blame lies with the young woman who neglected her wallet, Well, the events mentioned above occurred in less than a minute, while the young woman was looking for more items and was attentive to her baby.

