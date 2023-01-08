Hundreds of supporters of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro invaded Congress, the Supreme Court and the Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia on Sunday, rejecting the inauguration a week ago of left-wing president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

A human tide of protesters dressed in yellow and green, and with shirts of the Rio de Janeiro national team, stormed the headquarters of the powers in the Brazilian capital, leaving impressive images that recall the invasion of the Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021.

(You can read: Brazil: Police regain control of Congress, the Presidency and the seat of the Supreme Court).

Demonstrators protest against the return of Lula to power, who defeated Bolsonaro in the second round on October 30 and was sworn in as the new president of Brazil a week ago.

The images from the media such as the ‘Globo News’ television channel and others broadcast on social networks showed the demonstrators invading congressional facilities, but also reaching the presidential palace of Planalto and the Supreme Court -highest court- of Brazil, located in the same area where the three powers of the State are concentrated, the so-called Esplanade of the Ministries.

(Do not stop reading: Bolsonarists imitate strategy used by followers of Donald Trump in 2021).

The confrontations with the Brazilian authorities did not wait, being the videos of a group of Bolsonaristas attacking a military policeman who was trying to contain the invasion on horseback the ones that attracted the most attention.

The scene, which circulates on social networks, shows the man being pulled and assaulted by supporters of the far-right ex-president, who they also beat with sticks and forcefully push the steed.

(You may be interested in: Latin America, the region with the most murders of press professionals in 2022).

The indignation was not long in coming either, there were many who criticized these actions through Twitter, reproaching that neither the uniformed nor the animal deserved to be mistreated: “What is the horse’s fault? Bad there“.

🇧🇷 | ATTACK IN BRAZIL: Horse of the Military Police was rescued after being attacked by Bolsonaro protesters who invaded the National Congress on Sunday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/fFqLfdmmCc – Alert News 24 (@AlertaNews24) January 8, 2023

Minutes later, the Brazilian media reported that an equine was rescued from the protesters; It is not clear if this is the same one that outraged hundreds of users in the video that went viral.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Patricia Arroyo appeared lifeless, whom they had been looking for since January 5 in Cali

Stationary bike or elliptical? This is the best option to lose weight

Sunday of the Epiphany of the Lord: what it means and how it is celebrated

Trends WEATHER

*With information from agencies and O Globo (Brazil) / GDA