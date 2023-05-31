The wait was worth it and New York was once again the scene of a spectacular “Manhattanhenge”, the phenomenon that happens only twice a year in the famous city of perfect blocks and skyscrapers.

That moment when the sunset lines up between the buildings casting a warm glow over the concrete jungle often attracts thousands of tourists and New Yorkers looking to capture the perfect image.

The first night of Manhattanhenge took place on Monday, with only half of the sunset in sight.

But on Tuesday, the sun showed fully between the skyscrapers at sunset.

Now we will have to wait until July for the next time this show can be seen.

What is Manhattanhenge?

This is when the sunset aligns perfectly with the skyscrapers of Manhattan, built according to the grid layout of the city’s streets.

This type of phenomenon also occurs in a similar way in other cities with a large number of skyscrapers and long straight streets, such as Chicago, Montreal and Toronto.

But the one in New York is usually the most popular, with its two nights each year in May and July about three weeks before and after the summer solstice.

There is also a sunrise version that takes place in winter.

Who coined the term?

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson first used the term Manhattanhenge in 1997, inspired by its resemblance to Stonehenge, the prehistoric monument found in England where the sun aligns with concentric circles of upright stones on each solstice.

“As a child I visited Stonehenge in the Salisbury countryside and did research on other stone monuments in the British Isles. I had it deep insidedeGrasse Tyson explained.

“So, in a way, I was struck by the emotional power that Earth alignments with the sun can have on a culture or civilization,” he added.

When will the next one be?

The next time will be on July 12 at 8:20 p.m. and July 13 at 8:21 p.m. local time.

Spectators above 14th Street and below 155th Street will be able to watch the show.

Although 42nd Street is a popular viewing point, any street from east to west will offer a good view in generaljust make sure to head as far east as possible.

