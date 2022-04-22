A 31-year-old man was arrested this Thursday after trying to attack Chilean President Gabriel Boricin the city of Coquimbo during the first tour of the president to the regions of the country.

According to preliminary information, The individual was arrested by police personnel after throwing a stone at the head of state of the South American country while he was greeting supporters who went to greet him after his arrival in the city, 400 kilometers north of Santiago, near the Regional Government headquarters in the main square.

“If someone thinks that they can intimidate me or change the way we want to govern, they are very wrong.”, Boric pointed out after what happened. In turn, the authority assured that they will continue to speak from the Executive with “people who agree and who do not agree” with the Government’s line.

“It seems to us that this is the role of a government: to listen, to look into the eyes, to know that there are anguishes, concerns and hopes that people have and that we have to look at,” he added.

“If we are locked up and if we only talk to the authorities in ultra-protected places, we are going to miss an important part of what is happening in Chile. So I am going to continue going out on the streets and I am going to continue with my agenda and my way to be, so that no one has any doubts about it”, concluded the head of state.

My solidarity with President Gabriel Boric in the face of cowardly aggression.

After knowing the facts, the former president of Chile, the right-wing Sebastián Piñera, published on his social networks a message of support for Boric, who has been occupying the presidential chair in the La Moneda palace for just over a month.

“Stones are not the way and violence must always be condemned, strongly and clearly. We must recover the paths of dialogue, collaboration and agreements to build a better Chile and for all, “said Piñera from her Twitter account.

The management of the pandemic, the fragility of the economy marked by historical inflation, the political conflict in Araucanía and the unprecedented migratory crisis are some of the most pressing challenges that the current Boric government is already facing, with a start of negotiations which he himself classified as “turbulent”.

