A video has been circulating on social networks in which you can see that a man, who wears a Santa Claus suit, cae of a building in front of hundreds of spectators.



According to various media coverage, the event occurred in Russiain the city of Chelyabinsk.

The man, a professional climber whose name is not known, was dressed as the 'Grandfather of the Cold', a version of what is known as Santa Claus, called by the Russians as 'Ded Moroz'.

The subject was in the middle of a show for the families who were gathered around the Chelyabinsk Christmas tree.

The man mixed up the ropes and ended up falling from the 24th floor balcony, which caused his death in front of the spectators, among whom were children. However, according to witness reports, it was thought that the climber was fine and that it was all part of the show.

“My son didn't understand anything. Others understood and left hysterical,” “Everyone was having fun and no one could even think that this would happen” and “I thought until the last moment that it was some kind of doll, that it was a joke,” some of the witnesses noted, according to the report The Sun.

Local media detailed that The climber was between 25 and 35 years old and apparently his wife and son also observed the tragedy.

The fact has also caused different comments about the security measures with which these types of shows are held, and who was responsible for the event. For now, they are investigating the circumstances of the accident and whether safety regulations were violated.

Russia 🇷🇺: A climber dressed as Santa Claus fell from the 24th floor of a building in Chelyabinsk, the 25-year-old man wanted to please the children and make a spectacular appearance, but he confused the cables and fell in front of the crowd. 😟😮 pic.twitter.com/WgyoH0NoOD — CrónicaPolicial (@CronicaPolicial) December 21, 2023

