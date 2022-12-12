Solemnity that reinforces the electoral victory of the president-elect and vice-president Geraldo Alckmin in 2022 will be held this Monday

The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), published a video on his profile on twitter in which he appears emotional during his 1st diploma as president, in 2002. The post was made on Sunday (11.Dec.2022), on the eve of the new ceremony that reinforces the electoral victory for his 3rd term this Monday (12. ten).

In the video, Lula appears alongside the then president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Nelson Jobim, speaking with emotion about receiving the 1st diploma in his life. “I, who for so many times was accused of not having a higher education degree, won as my 1st degree the diploma of President of the Republic of my country”, said the PT at the time.

“I was very moved in my 1st diploma as president in 2002. Tomorrow we will experience this emotion together again”he wrote in the caption of the post.

I was very moved by my first graduation as president in 2002. Tomorrow we will experience this emotion together once again. pic.twitter.com/IvadtJUHf4 — Lula (@LulaOficial) December 12, 2022

The rite was held on December 14, 2002, marking Lula’s 1st term, which began in 2003. At the time, Lula was graduated with the then vice president José Alencar🇧🇷

Lula and the current vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), will receive the diplomas at the TSE plenary, in Brasília (DF), this Monday (Dec. 12), at 2 pm.

After the ceremony, the elected candidates qualify to exercise their mandate, with confirmation that those chosen have fulfilled all the formalities provided for by law. The event marks the end of the electoral process and the end of the period for questioning the election results.

At the ceremony, the president of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, will deliver the diplomas to Lula and Alckmin. During the event, the TSE will adopt measures to prevent covid-19, such as the use of masks and social distancing.

Those elected must have their candidacy records deferred by the TSE and their party accounts judged. The PT and PSB bills were approved on 6 December.

In 2018, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his deputy, General Hamilton Mourão, graduated on December 10. In a speech lasting about 10 minutes, Bolsonaro stated that his “commitment to the popular vote” was “unbreakable”🇧🇷

HOW IS THE DIPLOMATION CEREMONY

Moraes will open the session and designate 2 ministers to lead Lula and Alckmin to the plenary. Those elected will sit to the left of the president at the official ceremony table, which will be made up of authorities from the Three Powers.

After the performance of the National Anthem, performed by the Banda dos Fuzileiros Navais, the president of the TSE will deliver the diplomas to the president-elect and his vice president. Afterwards, Lula will speak. The ceremony will end after a speech by Moraes.

The ritual has been performed since 1951, when Getúlio Vargas returned to the Presidency through popular vote. Suspended during the military regime, from 1964 to 1985, the ceremony was held again in 1989, in the election of former president Fernando Collor de Mello.