This Tuesday, August 29, a lion escaped from a private vehicle in the middle of the trafficin the city of Karachi, in Pakistan, generating panic for two hours before being captured, the police explained.

“Our teams rushed here immediately. Praise be to Allah, he is with us safe and no one is in danger now“, said to Reuters the wildlife inspector Mukhtyar Soomro.

According to a police statement, the lion was transported along with its owner, until it escaped on the main road in full rush hourthen he reached the basement of a nearby building.

This situation caused a great vehicle congestionas several media outlets arrived to try to cover the incident and there were “crowds gathering to try to watch the lion“, a witness commented to Reuters.

On the other hand, in a statement from the police commissioner, Shiraz Nazirexplained that the owner was already arrested and a process will be opened against him.

According to the Department of Wildlife, while it is not uncommon to have wild cats as pets in Pakistan, it is forbidden to keep lions in residential areas.

In addition, incidents of this type have already occurred in Karachi, such as when in 2017 the Pakistan Police detained a man for walk your “pet” through the streets.

