In Argentina, a tourist was violently attacked by three men in broad daylight in the Palermo area of ​​Buenos Aires last Friday afternoon.

The foreigner, who was walking calmly down the street, was approached first by two men on foot and then by a motorcycle that then fled with one of the assailants on board. as can be seen in the images of a security camera.

The event happened around 05:30 pm on Friday, when the tourist was walking through the site and crossing the street.

According to what is seen in the images, the man almost reached the other sidewalk when he was surprised by two men who were following him jumped from behind to throw him to the ground and steal his belongings. Fortunately, they couldn’t take the shopping bags he was carrying.

(Also: Argentines traveling the world were robbed in Colombia: everything was taken from them.)

After this ruse, one of the assailants escapes on foot and the other gets on a motorcycle, which was driven by a third criminal, who was in the area and escaped.

According to sources from the City Police to the newspaper The nationbecause there has not yet been a complaint by the tourist, action was taken ex officio and intervention was given to the Area of ​​the Superintendence of Investigations in relation to the cameras and the images were linked to similar events in the Comuna 1 area, in order to identify the criminals.

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA