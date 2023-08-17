On August 14, a video in which you can see a man being dragged by a car in the sector known as June 24, in the city of Montevideo, capital of Uruguay.

The fact, which was recorded on the security cameras of a neighborhood home, has caused controversy, since apparently the one who was dragged would be a thief observed in flagrante delicto.

According to sources from the Ministry of the Interior of that country to ‘El País’, around 11 in the morning on Monday several calls were made to the emergency line reporting a man who was being dragged away by a private vehicle.

The police officers who arrived at the scene to deal with this situation, between Ángel Zanelli and Juan José Severino streets, reported that they found a 44-year-old man who had several injuries and was bound hand and footas well as tied to a car that was driven by a 26-year-old young man.

Due to the multiple injuries he suffered, he had to be transferred by the authorities to the Mechelen polyclinic.

The driver of the vehicle, named Antony, told the police that the man he dragged several blocks away was an alleged thief who had tried to steal his belongings, so he decided to take “justice into his own hands.”

His ‘revenge’ ended up causing him to be charged with the crime of attempted murder and will be in pretrial detention until December of this year.

According to testimonies from neighbors to the aforementioned medium, Antony received calls warning that something unusual was happening at his mother’s house, so when verifying the information he went out to find the person responsible for the apparent theft of belongings in the house.

The alleged thief already had a record for theft and was recognized by some residents of the sector.

