On video: Gerard Piqué defends Clara Chía at her brother’s wedding in Barcelona

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía.
Screenshot of CHANCE, from EUROPA PRESS. Screenshot of !HELLO!
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia.
The former Spanish defender does everything so that his partner does not suffer. The video proves it.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía, against everything and everyone. This is how the entertainment press summarizes his time at the recent wedding of Marc, the younger brother of the former player of the former Barcelona defender, and his fiancée, María Valls.
The former world champion in 2010 and his new partner were the sensation at the marriage ceremony that was held in the Sant Vicenç de Montalt Parish, in the Catalan province.
And although it is said that they entered through the back door of the place, so as not to be seen by the media that came to cover the event, their presence was the ‘boom’ in the meeting.
His appearance was so striking that the specialized portals review this Saturday Gerard Piqué’s fierce defense of Clara Chía Martí.
(Keep reading: Shakira and Gerard Piqué: the controversial clause that ‘spoils’ the future of Clara Chía).
Gerard Piqué defends “cloak and sword” to Clara Chía
In a video originally published by the magazine ‘HOLA!’, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía are seen heading towards the wedding.
And in front of the ‘paparazzi’ cameras, say the media, the young Catalan did not seem very calm. But Gerard Piqué did everything to prevent him from suffering.
The former Barcelona player, noticing the presence of the entertainment reporters, covered his partner with his back, who has been said to resent being photographed.
The video of the moment: triggering reactions on social networks.
(You can read: Millionaires or Nacional? The champion of the final, according to ChatGPT and the ‘big data’).
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#video #Gerard #Piqué #defends #Clara #Chía #brothers #wedding #Barcelona
Leave a Reply