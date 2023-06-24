Saturday, June 24, 2023
On video: Gerard Piqué defends Clara Chía at her brother’s wedding in Barcelona

June 24, 2023
On video: Gerard Piqué defends Clara Chía at her brother’s wedding in Barcelona

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía at the ex-soccer player's brother's wedding

The former Spanish defender does everything so that his partner does not suffer. The video proves it.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía, against everything and everyone. This is how the entertainment press summarizes his time at the recent wedding of Marc, the younger brother of the former player of the former Barcelona defender, and his fiancée, María Valls.

The former world champion in 2010 and his new partner were the sensation at the marriage ceremony that was held in the Sant Vicenç de Montalt Parish, in the Catalan province.

And although it is said that they entered through the back door of the place, so as not to be seen by the media that came to cover the event, their presence was the ‘boom’ in the meeting.

His appearance was so striking that the specialized portals review this Saturday Gerard Piqué’s fierce defense of Clara Chía Martí.

Gerard Piqué defends “cloak and sword” to Clara Chía

Former Barcelona player Gerard Piqué.

Photo:

Screenshot ‘CHANCE’, Gerard Piqué’s Instagram

In a video originally published by the magazine ‘HOLA!’, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía are seen heading towards the wedding.

And in front of the ‘paparazzi’ cameras, say the media, the young Catalan did not seem very calm. But Gerard Piqué did everything to prevent him from suffering.

The former Barcelona player, noticing the presence of the entertainment reporters, covered his partner with his back, who has been said to resent being photographed.

The video of the moment: triggering reactions on social networks.

