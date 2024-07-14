Former President Donald Trump was giving one of his traditional speeches at what would be his last rally before arriving next Monday at the Republican convention where he will be ratified as the presidential candidate. Trump’s words were silenced by the noise of some explosions that were heard in the open air, which forced the candidate to stop and put his hand to his face to reveal a trickle of blood running down his cheeks. Immediately, his closest security circle covered him to protect him on the ground and to be able to evacuate him from the site once the area was cleared and the Secret Service took control of the situation and ensured conditions to quickly remove him from the campaign stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles north of Pittsburgh. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed in a statement that there was “an incident” at the rally and said that “Trump is now safe.” For his part, Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said that “two people died, including an apparent shooter.”