In an unexpected turn of events, A puppy has starred in a story which, if it weren’t for the fact that it was captured on video, might seem unreal. Chris Diluzio, the dog’s owner, shared the surprising clip showing how his pet accidentally started a fire in his home located in Ohio, United States.

In the video, you can see the exact moment when one of the dogs climbs onto a chair near the stove and, while trying to see what was on top, lights one of the burners, causing a huge conflagration.

The video shows the exact moment when the stove is turned on. Photo:Screenshot taken from the video. Share

The accident occurred when the dog tried to approach a plate of food that was on the stove. The puppy, attracted by the aromahe climbed onto a chair near the appliance and his paw activated the mechanism that turns on the stove.

The owner was alerted to the fire: ‘I felt panic and fear’

Flood I was at work when he received a call from the local fire department, who informed him that his house was on fire. “I definitely felt a mix of panic and fear”Diluzio said in an interview with CNNreferring to what happened.

He also expressed that his first concern was his family: “I knew they had said they had only located one dog. My thought process at first was: My son, my niece and my mother-in-law are hereYo”.

Fortunately, the owner of the mischievous dog named Harvey discovered that There was nobody at home at the time of the accident.

“That’s him being fat and hungry,” Diluzio joked, referring to Harvey.

Although the damage caused by the animal is covered by insurancethe family will face an additional challenge, as the house suffered several damages and will need to move temporarily over the next six to eight months.

“We have lost a lot of irreplaceable things. They have no monetary value,” the owner concluded.

ANGELICA YELITHSSA MORALES C.