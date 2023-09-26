Climate activists threw green ink at the Portuguese Environment Minister this TuesdayDuarte Cordeiro, during a public event organized by the television network cnn.

Cordeiro was participating in the so-called CNN Portugal Summit and was being interviewed when two activists began throwing balls with green ink at him, shouting “without future there is no peace” or “this is the last winter with gas.”

Quickly, security personnel came to remove the young women from the stage, who were accompanied by a third activist.which did not prevent the minister’s jacket and shirt from ending up with green stains, as well as the screen behind him.

The minister was taking part in an event sponsored by the energy multinational GALP and the Portuguese electricity distribution company EDP on clean energy. After this incident, Cordeiro said that he does not allow himself to be intimidated by this type of actions.

A revolution devours your lives. Or eco-totalitarianism that the PS stimulates vira-se, now, against the same PS. To Minister Duarte Cordeiro, all democratic solidarity. More than anything: the fans are not friends. São inimigos das institutions e da convivência. pic.twitter.com/bwhE04FTYC — Ossanda Liber (@OssandaLiber) September 26, 2023

“These ways of demonstrating have no results, they mean that there are fewer people who support this cause,” considered the head of Environment and Climate Action, who ironically said that at least the activists got the color green right, because it is a color that likes.

According to CNN, The activists are members of the Student Climate Strike Movement.

This event occurs before tomorrow, Wednesday, six young Portuguese people present a historic case before the European Court of Human Rights, based in Strasbourg (France), against 32 countries, considering that they are violating their rights for not doing enough to protect them from climate change, after the fires in Portugal in 2017.

EFE