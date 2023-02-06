The strong earthquake of magnitude 7.7 that shook Turkey this morning has left almost 1,400 dead, at least 912 dead and more than 5,300 injured in that country alone, according to the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in an assessment of the damage .

In Syria, so far, another 473 deaths and 1,382 injuries have been reported. In areas controlled by the Syrian government, 326 deaths have been reported, in addition to more than a thousand injuries, while in areas controlled by the opposition, there are 147 fatalities and more than 300 injuries.

This earthquake, according to Erdogan, is the second strongest that has shaken the country in the last century, and because rescue work is underway, he did not want to give a total number of possible victims.

“It is the second strongest since the 1939 Erzincan earthquake. According to the latest assessments it is 7.7. There is serious damage also in neighboring areas of Syria“said the Turkish president.

The epicenter of the quake, which lasted for about 30 seconds at around 04:17 Turkish time, was the Kahramanmaras region.



The low temperatures and the snow in the area, where there are also mountainous territories that are difficult to access, complicate the rescue tasks. Erdogan noted that there had been landslides or serious damage to more than 2,800 homes and that 2,470 people had been rescued alive from the rubble.

Building collapses and generates commotion in social networks

The shock roused thousands of people on both sides of the border out of bed at 4:17 am Turkish time, with the earthquake demolishing buildings in a vast area of ​​hundreds of kilometers that goes from the north of Syria, from cities like Aleppo, to the southeast of Turkeywhere the largest Turkish city in the region, Diyarbakir, has been affected.

Precisely, users of social networks have been publishing content that accounts for the damage left by the accident. One of the most impressed netizens is a recording in which a building is observed collapsing.

In the clip you can see the people who were near the place, and even the drivers who were traveling on the roads in front of the building, escaping and covering themselves to protect their integrity from the debris that fell hard after the collapse.



Although the exact location where the images were captured is unknown, the truth is that they have shaken thousands of people around the world.

*With information from EFE