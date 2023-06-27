At a slow pace and accompanied by an adult, a little boy was moving through a zip line when he was the victim of an unforeseen event that put his life in danger. The facts were left on video, generating surprise and concern on the part of Internet users on social networks.

It’s about a Mexican minor who fell from a height of more than 12 meters after breaking the harness that supported him when he was carrying out an extreme activity in the Funbdidora Park, located in the state of Nueva León, Mexico.

In the clip you can hear how the expressions of astonishment and emotion of those who recorded the moment turn into anguish and panic when they see how the minor is in free fall, but fortunately the scare only remained there.

A child fell 12 meters yesterday from the zip line that is located in a theme park inside the Fundidora in #Monterrey. The boy fell into an artificial lake fortunately without major injuries pic.twitter.com/0NzYf7L630 —Nelson Valdez (@nelvaldez) June 26, 2023

Civil Protection of Nuevo León reported that When the harness that held him burst, the child fell into the lake located in the Plaza de los Loroswhich has a depth of six to seven meters, and was immediately rescued by the staff, without suffering any injury.

In addition, he did not require transfer for his attention or medical examination thanks to the fact that he was unharmed.

Yes indeed, the local authorities and the Fundidora Park preventively suspended the facilities of Parque Amazonia Attractionswhich are operated by a private company within the park.

The measure is preventive and temporary, while an exhaustive investigation is carried out to determine the exact causes of the accident, review of all areas of the concession, as well as determine the responsibility of the concessionaire.

“In this new era of the Park, the priority is the experience and safety of our visitors, so we will continue to implement the necessary measures to ensure that concessionaires rigorously comply with their contracts.”, concluded the Fundidora Park, assuring that they will continue in contact and accompanying the family of the minor affected.

ELTIEMPO.COM

*With information from El Universal (Mexico) / GDA