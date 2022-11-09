On video: amputee footballer went around the world by scoring a great goal from Chilean

“Incredible goal!“Were the words that the official Twitter account of the International Football Federation (Fifa) published regarding the scoring of a footballer from the Polish amputee league.

The Spanish press cataloged the charge as one of the most impressive in history, since it was made by a Chilean.

Marcin Oleksy is the name of the footballer who surprised with the great goal that went around the world. The fact that he is missing his left leg, which classifies him as a person with a disability, did not prevent him from showing enormous worth by taking an almost impossible jump to achieve this feat.

In the video, which went viral on social networks, you can see how, After practically perfect assistance from his partner and with the help of his crutches, he lifts his entire body weight with his left arm in an incredible backward jump.

The result is a shot almost impossible to stop by the goalkeeper that hits the bottom of the net.

Football for amputee players as a sport was created in 1982 and has gained great importance in Europe ever since. The members of the clubs, who have upper and lower extremity mutilations, use forearm crutches and play without their prostheses.

Netizens have pointed out that it is a perfect example that physical disabilities are not necessarily an impediment to achieving great things.

