After the emotional Colombia Cup final between Millonarios and Atlético Nacional, which the Antioquia team won in the penalty shootout, it was presented a regrettable act of violence in the south of Bogotá.

Brave bands from both teams faced each other in the town of Usme. At least six people were injured.

Violent fight after the end of Nacional and Millonarios

Nacional was crowned champion of the Colombia Cup by beating Millonarios 5-4, this November 23 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

Around 10:45 pm this Thursday, November 23, members of the Millonarios and Nacional bravas groups participated in a violent fight in the La Marichuela neighborhood, in the south of Bogotá.

In the recording of what happened, you can see how men wearing clothing alluding to the Cup finalist teams confront each other with machete and stones, despite the presence of the Police.

So far, according to the first reports, Six people were injured due to the confrontation. There were also homes affected.

The sixth National title in the Colombia Cup

John Jairo Bodmer (right). Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

After having tied 1-1 in regular time, Atlético Nacional beat Millonarios 5-4 in the penalty shootout and was crowned champion of the Colombia Cup this Thursday, its sixth title in this tournament.

At the Atanasio Girardot stadium, the team led by Jhon Jairo Bodmer, who won his first title as a coach, He tied the game in the 92nd minute with a goal from central defender Juan Felipe Aguirre and forced the penalty shootout. in which they defeated the team that won the Colombian league title in the middle of the year.

In the series of penalties for Atlético Nacional, Jefferson Duque, Robert Mejía, Kevin Mier, Sergio Mosquera and Venezuelan Eric Ramírez scored. Juan Carlos Pereira, Jorge Arias, Juan Pablo Vargas and Larry Vásquez scored for Millonarios and Édgar Guerra missed, who was saved by Mier. The visitors had opened the scoring with a goal from Leonardo Castro, while the locals equalized, in extremis, with a goal from Aguirre in stoppage time.

