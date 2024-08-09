A A plane with 62 people on board crashed on Friday in a rural area of ​​the Brazilian state of São Pauloreported the local Fire Department.

The Voepass company aircraft traveling from Cascavel, in the state of Paraná (south), to the Guarulhos international airport, in Sao Paulo, crashed over the town of Vinhedo, according to images shown by local media.

According to the airline, the aircraft, a twin-engine ATR-72-500 model, was carrying 58 passengers and four crew members.

Voepass said it still does not know how the accident occurred. and is unaware of the situation of the passengers.

Lula calls for a minute of silence for the victims of the plane crash in São Paulo



Although there is still no official report, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said during an official ceremony that “it seems that all” the passengers died.

The Brazilian president learned of the accident when he was preparing to give a speech at an event in the municipality of Itajaiin the state of Santa Catarina, and interrupted the event to regret the incident.

“I have very bad news to share with you and I would like to ask everyone to stand and observe a minute of silence because a plane has just crashed in the city of Vinhedo, in São Paulo, with 58 passengers and 4 crew members, and it seems that everyone has died,” Lula told the audience.

The video with the statement was published by the president on social media, where he also offered his solidarity to the families and friends of the victims.

What is known about the plane and the accident?

According to local media, Initial information was that it was a twin-engine ATR-72 model aircraft.

According to the São Paulo Fire Department, the accident occurred at 1:25 pm local time, on Rua Edueta. The place is close to the Miguel Melhado de Campos highway.

Seven firefighting teams were called to the scene, according to the local fire department, which also did not clarify whether there were any casualties.

“Plane crash, 7 crews involved, so far only this information,” the Sao Paulo Fire Department posted on social media X.

Voepass reported “the occurrence of an accident involving flight 2283 – PS-VPB aircraft, this Friday”he wrote in a statement. “The aircraft took off from Cascavel-PR bound for Guarulhos airport. There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people on board,” he added.

Images broadcast by local media showed a large plane nosediving at high speed, while others showed a large column of smoke rising from the crash site in what appears to be a residential area.

According to the specialized website Flightradar, the plane had made two more flights during the morning of this Friday before crashing.

The town of Vinhedo, with about 76,000 inhabitants, is located about 80 kilometers northwest of Sao Paulo.

(Developing news. Update coming soon).