On the night of this September 26, Philadelphia, United States, became the scene of riots when large groups of youths broke into numerous stores, looting merchandise and causing property damage.

As reported by Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford to local media, the situation worsened as the night progressed, and By 12 o’clock the police had managed to arrest more than 20 people, mostly minors, and confiscated at least two firearms.



The riots spread from downtown to areas of North and West Philadelphia, disrupting commercial corridors throughout the night.

“What we had tonight was a group of opportunistic criminals,” he told the American media NBC.

Among the looted stores were well-known brands such as North Face and Apple. Against this, Stanford stated that these acts of vandalism and theft had no relationship with the peaceful protest that had taken place earlier, following the decision to dismiss the charges against the police officer. police officer Mark Dial, who had shot and killed Eddie Irizarry two weeks ago.

The young man, for whom these demonstrations had been called, was a Puerto Rican who died at the hands of the police officer. This generated a great wave of indignation and demands for justice from various organizations and public officials.

Parallel to this, robbery situations have also arisen in California due to the confusion of a new law in the region.

The doubts began thanks to a video that was circulating through social networks in which it shows how a group of around 50 people break into a store at the Westfield Topanga shopping center in Los Angeles.

The event occurred on August 12, in the afternoon, specifically at 4:00 pm local time. Brand-name handbags, designer clothing and high-quality accessories were stolen amid the chaos they created by breaking display cases and wrestling with mannequins.

But why did this happen? Well, an error in understanding one of the laws of said state would have been the cause of everything. “Stealing is legal in California. People have the right to steal up to $950 worth of products daily and are allowed to sell them,” said media and descriptions when explaining this phenomenon.

However, Charis Kubrin, professor of criminology, law and society at the University of California, Irvine, in an interview with The Associated Press, explained that this was completely false.

“It is completely incorrect to say that people have the right to steal $950. I believe this person is referring to Proposition 47, an important criminal justice reform in California,” she commented, also explaining that petty theft cases, as long as the stolen value did not exceed $950, It is considered a misdemeanor and is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

