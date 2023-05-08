This Monday, May 8, marks Victory Day in France, the date on which World War II came to an end 78 years ago. The French president led the traditional ceremony on the Champs Elysees in Paris and was also in Lyon, where he paid tribute to Jean Moulin, a resistance leader assassinated in 1943.

May 8, 1945 officially marked the end of World War II and the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany. French President Emmanuel Macron commemorated the date this Monday on the Champs-Élysées in the capital.

Accompanied by the Republican Guard, on horseback and motorized, the head of state toured the Champs-Élysées in his car. Arriving at the Arc de Triomphe, Macron paid his respects at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier, before rekindling the flame, as is tradition, after which a marching band played La Marseillaise.

However, the celebration took place without many spectators, to the disappointment of some.

To prevent the opposition from demonstrating, the Government had organized a wide security perimeter and all gatherings around the avenue were prohibited.

French President Emmanuel Macron pays homage at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe in Place de l’Etoile during ceremonies marking the 78th anniversary of the victory against the Nazis and the end of World War II in Europe, in Paris on May 8, 2023. © Michel Euler / POOL / AFP

“We wanted to see the president, we are very disappointed. We do not understand what all this trouble is about,” Adrien Prevostot told AFP, who was unable to access the Champs-Elysees.

“The military ceremonies are designed so that the population is behind the flag. It is a shame for France,” Stanislas confided.

Tribute to the French Resistance

After the event in the capital, Emmanuel Macron traveled to Lyon to pay homage to Jean Moulin and the Resistance, a trip also under high surveillance due to the current social context.

The head of state was at the Memorial in the Montluc prison, where Jean Moulin and other Resistance figures were detained.

Macron paid tribute to Moulin, a former prefect and resistance leader who died under torture in 1943, as well as the historian Marc Bloch, also tortured and shot in 1944.

“Moulin and Bloch tell us that the French Republic is by definition neither good nor bad, it is necessary, vital and just.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, followed by Serge and Beate Klarsfeld, walks through the Montluc prison in Lyon on May 8, 2023. © Laurent Cipriani / POOL / AFP

Jean Moulin is a symbolic figure of the French Resistance during World War II. He opposed the German occupiers from 1940 and created, under the aegis of General De Gaulle, the National Council of Resistance.

Jean Moulin “had the intimate, strong certainty that the France he believed in would emerge victorious, that others, if not him, would reap the benefits,” Emmanuel Macron said.

As for the Nazis, the president said that “they ran into something silent that smoked in their chests (…) the fragile and eternal spirit of resistance” that “deeply characterizes our people.”

Finally, Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of memory and called for this transmission to continue, for “we have confidence in ourselves and in those who will follow us”.

Regarding the demonstrations organized in the city, thousands of people gathered in Lyon in a tense atmosphere. As any gathering in the area around the memorial was prohibited, the participants marched along the perimeter of this area.

There was use of tear gas and some destruction, such as the windows of the door of the district town hall.

with AFP