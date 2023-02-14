It’s Valentine’s Day and still no news from the Ferragnez. The social networks of the respective spouses are silent. Only Chiara Ferragni publishes something but still nothing of photos together. Was it really the Fedez-Rosa Chemical kiss that put the couple in crisis?

When Rosa Chemical and Fedez exchanged a passionate kiss on live TV, Chiara Ferragni minimized and showed that she took it philosophically. “I will also have a lemon bonus”, she said to Amadeus without ceasing to smile. However, in a backstage video, the digital entrepreneur doesn’t seem so serene. “Fede, what have you been up to?”, she reads on her lips. The rapper widens his eyes and spreads his arms, like someone who wants to justify himself for something he hasn’t quite understood the extent of. It seems that a dispute took place between them, but the details of what they said have not been revealed.

Upon returning from Sanremo, the Ferragnez did not appear together on social media. Not a small detail, for a couple like them who never miss an opportunity to declare their love and esteem in front of their followers. “I’m really happy for you, enjoy this well-deserved moment of glory” wrote Fedez posting photos of some of the protagonists of the Festival: there are the winner Marco Mengoni, Tananai, Lazza, Salmo, Beppe Vessicchio, Ariete, even Rosa Chemical. The only one missing from the appeal is his wife Chiara Ferragni. He has dedicated only one story to her, the re-proposition of a Tweet published following the first evening of the singing festival. “I’m proud of you. I love you”, but to many it seemed like just a patch placed over a hole that was too big.

After all, even the digital entrepreneur does not seem to pay much attention to the rapper: she shares photos of her special evenings, celebrations with friends, cuddles with her children… but not even a shadow of her better half.

To annoy Chiara Ferragni, in addition to the kiss in Eurovision with Rosa Chemical, it may have been the fact that her husband stole the show too much.