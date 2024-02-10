On Valentine's Day love your heart, 'Open Cardiologies' from 12 to 18 February

Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death in the world, despite great progress in diagnosis and treatment in recent decades. Prevention can make the difference and to remember this the national initiative starts againOpen cardiologies' promoted by the Foundation for Your Heart Hcf Onlus of the Italian hospital cardiologists Anmco. The 2024 edition of the campaign, the 18th, is scheduled from 12 to 18 February around Valentine's Day. On Valentine's Day, and not only, the message is strong, clear and life-saving: love your heart.

Foundation for Your Heart, at the forefront of cardiovascular research and prevention for over 20 years, offers the toll-free number 800 05 22 33 throughout the week: citizens can call it for free every day, from 10am to 12pm and from 2pm to 4pm, to ask questions, request information, clarify doubts. 600 cardiologists will respond Anmco of the structures participating in the initiative, with 1,300 hours of free cardiological consultancy. The campaign, active on social media with the hashtag #cardiologieaperte2024, will also take place in person in some hospital cardiologies with free personalized cardiological screenings, debates and training events. To find out the calendar of planned activities and the list of structures to contact, you can click on the website www.periltucuore.it.

“The reduction in mortality and the lengthening of average life – states Domenico Gabrielli, president of the Anmco Foundation for Your Heart and director of Cardiology at the San Camillo hospital in Rome – require us to reflect carefully today since they play an important role also in the development of diseases related to ageing. Cardiovascular pathologies represent the first cause of hospitalization, as well as mortality, confirming themselves together with tumors among the main causes of disability. Today more than ever, the development of concrete educational actions is therefore necessary prevention and promotion of heart health”.

“The risk that each person has of developing a cardiovascular disease depends on the extent of the risk factors, but there is no level at which the risk is zero – specifies the specialist – since there are non-modifiable risk factors represented by age , by familiarity and by sex. However, there are modifiable risk factors on which it is possible to intervene, considerably reducing cardiovascular risk, thanks to a healthy lifestyle, correct nutrition and appropriate pharmacological correction where necessary. I am referring for example to hypertension, diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia, smoking, obesity and sedentary lifestyle”, lists Gabrielli. The suggestion is therefore “a balanced diet, adequate physical activity and the abolition of smoking and alcohol. Healthy choices that bring great benefits from conception to old age”.

“The Anmco, with over 6 thousand members – declares Fabrizio Oliva, president of the National Association of hospital cardiologists and director of Cardiology 1 at the Niguarda hospital in Milan – has been committed to the territory for over 60 years to strengthen the work of its cardiologists , the flagship of Italian medicine on the international scene. The Open Cardiology initiative is a great opportunity that Anmco cardiologists want to offer free of charge to all citizens who wish it and represents a cornerstone of cardiovascular prevention that our association has been carrying out for over 18 years”.

The Cardiac Oncology Passport arrives

The 2024 campaign, in particular, will put the spotlight on atrial fibrillation, cardio-oncology, gender cardiology, heart failure and prevention of modifiable risk factors. With an important novelty: the 'Piota' projectCardiac oncology passport'. It will be “an electronic file” dedicated to all cancer patients, explain the promoters of the initiative, “with the aim of obtaining a cardiovascular assessment of patients before starting therapies, identifying any complications” caused to the heart by anti-cancer treatments, “even after years, and at the same time guarantee the best oncological treatment for heart disease patients”. A special 'identity document', therefore, which will watch over the heart health of those who find themselves fighting cancer. “The Cardiac Oncology Passport will certainly make an impact an important turning point“, assures Gabrielli.

“The data show that in recent years the survival of cancer patients has increased significantly – he underlines – but the positive effects obtained in terms of increased survival and recovery can be counterbalanced by important side effects, in some cases even serious, and among these adverse cardiovascular effects are certainly to be kept in the foreground. Cardioncology is a relatively recent discipline, in full development – recalls president of the Fo