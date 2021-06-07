The Federation has managed to bring together a Selection of 20 footballers to play a match in record time. The task was not easy. On Sunday late in the day they told Luis de la Fuente that he had to make a call to play this Tuesday against Lithuania in Butarque (8:45 pm, Teledeporte). The positive for COVID by Busquets prevented the Absolute from playing the game, as planned, because the RFEF and UEFA protocol impose the isolation of close contacts. In turn, UEFA demanded that this match be played.

The solution was to recruit the U21 again, who finished his concentration last Friday, June 4 after being eliminated the day before by Portugal in the semifinals of the Eurocup of the category.

The problem is that all the footballers were already on vacation. In fact, Luis de la Fuente himself was in Haro, his hometown, ready to spend a few days off surrounded by his closest relatives. All that changed when he got the call.

It was around 11pm on Sunday when the summoned players found out about the situation. Everyone’s response was excellent. Many were in their places of birth visiting their families, while others (a good group) were enjoying their well-deserved holidays in Ibiza after a strenuous season. It seemed impossible, but the 20 summoned by De la Fuente were recruited. It was achieved thanks to the good disposition of all, since no one put any problem to interrupt their vacations.

From there, I work against the clock. Plane tickets, AVE tickets … and others who decided to travel in their own vehicles to Madrid. At that moment, another problem appeared: some did not even have the boots they usually play with. Another added obstacle that they have had to solve in the Federation coordinating with the brands that dress each player.

All were summoned at the Hotel Princesa Plaza, in the center of Madrid. And just over 12 hours after receiving the call, the 20 summoned by De la Fuente were available to the coach. They passed an antigen test upon arrival (they all tested negative) and a PCR was also performed, as per UEFA’s protocol before playing a match.

It should be remembered that 14 of the 20 summoned stopped being Under-21s last Thursday, after closing their participation in the Eurocup. There are six (Miranda, Guillamón, Antonio Blanco, Bryan Gil, Pino and Abel Ruiz) who will continue under De la Fuente’s orders until 2023. The other 14, despite the fact that they will not return to the Under-21, went without excuses to the call of the coach. One more proof of the magnificent atmosphere that is breathed in the lower categories of the National Team.