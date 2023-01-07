Jamaica.- For your next vacation you may travel to jamaica, a destination that is located in the Caribbean Sea; known what is needed and how safe it is to visit it.

Before visiting this country, there are some important things to consider to ensure you have a safe and trouble-free experience.

Regarding what is needed to go to Jamaica, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) indicates that Mexicans should always carry a copy of the Mexican passport and a government-issued photo ID; as well as an electronic copy of the same.

In addition, it recommends that in case of requiring immediate consular assistance or protection, tourists contact the Embassy of Mexico in Jamaica.

Various travel pages point out that it is important to take into account whatand the mean annual temperature it is 27°C, but it is recommended to wear light clothing for the day and a light sweater for the night.

It is also important bring sunscreen Y mosquito repellent, and avoid wearing beachwear or shorts outside the resorts.

What do I need to know to visit Jamaica?

For your trip to Jamaica you should know that in terms of the coinJamaica uses the Jamaican dollar (JMD).

As to safetyAlthough Jamaica has improved its security levels in recent years, there is still a high level of crime in the country.

It is important avoid areas considered dangeroussuch as the Trench Town neighborhood in Kingston and the Waterhouse neighborhood in Montego Bay, and take precautions such as don’t walk alone at night and not carry large amounts of money with you.

Jamaica is a special place that you must know (Pixabay)

It is also recommended take out travel insurance before leaving and be aware of the recommendations of local authorities to avoid emergencies.

In general, it’s always important to exercise caution and common sense when visiting any new place, and this goes for Jamaica as well.

If you follow the necessary precautions and avoid dangerous areas, your visit to Jamaica should be safe and trouble-free.

Do not worry about hostingsince in this country there are from hotels, that go from luxurious five-star resorts to budget and business hotels.

As well as villas, Popular choice for those looking for space and privacy during their stay in Jamaica.