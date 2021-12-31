On vacation on the coast of Santa Catarina, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) returned to ride a watercraft this Friday, 31. In a video published by the portal NDTV, the head of the Palácio do Planalto also appears taking pictures with supporters on the beach, which generated agglomeration. This evening, starting at 8:30 pm (GMT), a year-end statement by the president will be broadcast on the national radio and television network.

Bolsonaro has been in São Francisco do Sul (SC) since Monday, 27th, where he should spend New Year’s Eve with the first lady Michelle and daughter Laura. The president has been criticized for keeping his vacation even after the emergency generated by heavy rains in Bahia. The tragedy has caused more than 20 deaths and left thousands homeless. Yesterday, in live broadcast on social networks, the agent tried, once again, to justify his absence in Bahian cities, arguing that there would be expenses on his corporate card if he flew over the regions affected by the floods.

