We haven’t heard anything about this European “narrative” for a long time. Even in the Strasbourg EU Parliament, where it most likely belonged, it was not seen on Thursday for the re-election of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. In reality, there never was one. This European narrative is one of the unicorns of political debates, a mythical creature, sung about by many but never seen. Or rather: there is a certain kind of European narrative after all! It is the good old one that everyone knows, but has little to do with content or visions: bureaucracy, lack of transparency, regulatory frenzy, job-swapping; and, the classic suspicion since the 1980s: anyone who doesn’t achieve anything or fails in national politics is deported to Brussels.