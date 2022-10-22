





The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, used Twitter this Saturday, 22, to highlight an excerpt from the legislation on fake news. Moraes published a photo of the section of the law that “clearly” shows the punishment for those who spread false news during the electoral period.

Article 323 of the Electoral Code, shared by Moraes, points out that “publicizing, in electoral propaganda or during the electoral campaign period, facts that you know are untrue in relation to parties or candidates and capable of exerting influence over the electorate” can lead to a penalty of “detention from two months to one year, or payment of a fine of 120 to 150 days”.

“The penalty is increased if the crime is committed by the press, radio or television”, says the single paragraph of the article highlighted in the publication by Moraes.

Moraes’ post was made in the midst of TSE decisions that imposed on Jovem Pan radio the granting of reply rights to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the “abstention” of speaking out on topics whose approach was classified as “offensive” by the PT’s defense.

On Thursday, the 20th, the TSE published new rules that expanded the Electoral Court’s powers to determine the removal of news that it considers false. The Court’s text also accelerated the deadline for the orders to be carried out.

The resolution provides for the Electoral Court to impose a fine of BRL 100,000 to BRL 150,000 on platforms that fail to comply with court orders to remove content, extend the reach of decisions against publications deemed to be false, prohibit paid electoral propaganda in the 48 hours before the second round and temporarily suspend profiles and channels on social networks of a disinformation nature, according to the ministers.







