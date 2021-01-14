Roberto Leal (Álcala de Guadaira, Seville, 41 years old) is smiled by success. With humility, he acknowledges that the audiences of ‘Pasapalabra’ have exceeded his “expectations.” Now he is in charge of ‘El Desafío’, a new format that Antena 3 premieres today at 10:00 pm and brings together eight famous people to submit them to demanding tests in which there will be “excitement and fun.”

– What is ‘The Challenge’?

–It is a great show, a show from the first minute to the end, because it has all the ingredients that a television program needs: emotion to the extreme, but also a lot of fun, with moments of falling to the ground with laughter. It is something that has not been seen on television for a long time, because it confronts famous people with things they have never done and that, sometimes, also generate frustration, because they do not always turn out well.

–And what happens if they don’t meet the challenges?

–The punishment is a low score. The eight contestants face a challenge each week, and then there is a jury that evaluates them in a ranking. The biggest punishment is that the contestant thinks he has been better than the jury has valued. And there comes the trouble between the famous and the judges. There have been hooks, because valuations are not always taken well.

– Has any contestant stood up to avoid an audition?

–There have been moments of confrontation for not agreeing with the jury. It was something that could happen and has happened. Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada was about to leave the program in the middle of the edition, because she did not share the opinion of the judges and wanted to leave. Of course, celebrities have never refused to meet the challenges, on the contrary, they have been brave and have worked to overcome them.

– Which participant has surprised you the most?

– In general, everyone has surprised me and we have removed them from the area in which they felt comfortable. Ágatha, for example, I think she is going to surprise, because she is out of this type of program and she is not going to stop being her. He comes to the show with his designs and leaves with them. He takes it very seriously, but he does not stop putting the note of color.

– What is the most difficult challenge that we are going to see?

– What has caused the most panic has been apnea. Hang under the water for as long as possible if you don’t know how to do it… This test put a lot of stress on the environment and we have had moments ‘screwed up’ having to say ‘get out of the water’. But we have also seen other surreal challenges, such as having to memorize the trill of fifty different birds and having to figure out the sound of the bird in question. Also playing the piano with Camela, burning like a bonze … It’s all very disparate.

“Is there something you wouldn’t face?”

“I don’t know if I would have been able to do the apnea.” If asked, I would face it.

– But in the program, are you going to face any challenge?

– I proposed rapping, dancing, but they told me that it was very easy, that I already controlled it and that I was going to face something that I had not done before. I did it with a guest, Arturo Valls (‘Now I fall!’), And it was a joke, but I took it so seriously that I injured my knee for a week and was half lame.

–And he continues to triumph every afternoon with ‘Pasapalabra’.

–The balance is great. I am very lucky that I was offered this opportunity. I wake up every day thinking that this is all a gift. You can never trust the audiences, nor can you sink if the data is bad, or come up when the ‘share’ is being good, because what is on TV is not written anywhere. With ‘Pasapalabra’ I am happy, for me and for the team, who deserved a new opportunity.

– How are you after overcoming the coronavirus?

– I always took the pandemic with great respect, with all the protections as most citizens do. Even so, I was infected, and I will never find out how it was, because I was on vacation at my house. Fortunately, I had no sequelae, although it is true that I did not fully recover my sense of smell until a month ago. Now I continue with the same precautions as then, because nobody tells me that I will not be able to infect myself again.