The “appeal” of Russian President Putin, which sounded on the air of the channels, turned out to be a deepfake

Residents of several regions of Russia reported that on the afternoon of June 5, the television broadcast was interrupted by an appeal recorded allegedly on behalf of President Vladimir Putin. It talked about the introduction of martial law and the announcement of full mobilization. A similar appeal was also broadcast on the air of a number of radio stations. However, later it turned out that it was deepfake.

Fellow citizens, brothers and sisters, today at four in the morning Ukrainian troops, armed to the teeth by the NATO bloc, with the consent and support of Washington, invaded the territories of the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions. Our border guards and the Armed Forces gave a worthy rebuff to the superior forces of the aggressor. On the territory of the Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk regions, martial law was introduced by my decree. Also today I will sign a decree on general mobilization, since in order to defeat a dangerous and insidious enemy, we will need to unite all the forces of the Russian Federation fake address of Russian President Vladimir Putin

Peskov explained hacking “Putin’s appeal” on martial law

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the “appeal” of the head of state, declaredthat it appeared on the air as a result of a hack. According to him, on June 5, Putin did not make an emergency television and radio address to the Russians.

“[Обращения Путина] definitely wasn’t. Indeed, in some regions there was a hack. In particular, I know that there was a hack on the radio “Mir” and in some networks. Now all this has already been liquidated, taken under control, ”said the presidential press secretary and clarified that they are now sorting out the circumstances of the incident.

The authorities of the Belgorod and Voronezh regions denied the message about the introduction of martial law and general mobilization

Operational headquarters of the Belgorod region named fake information about the invasion of Ukrainian troops into the region, the introduction of martial law and general mobilization. Representatives of the operational headquarters added that in the event of an emergency, all operational information will be posted in their accounts and other official sources.

The purpose of the message is to sow panic among peaceful Belgorod residents. Keep calm. And trust only reliable sources. operational headquarters of the Belgorod region in Telegram See also A message in all colors from the "Emirates Heritage" swimming team

The authorities of the Voronezh region, in turn, assuredthat there are no reasons for local residents to worry, since the situation in the region is controlled by the authorities and law enforcement agencies. “The adoption of additional decisions to maintain a stable situation in the Voronezh region is not required now,” they stressed.

The Mir channel issued an official statement in connection with the showing of Putin’s “appeal”

The press service of the Mir Interstate Television and Radio Company stated that the president’s “appeal”, which was broadcast on the air of the Mir channel and the Mir radio, has nothing to do with the company and is “an absolute fake and provocation.”

Today, from 12:41 to 13:18 (Moscow time), unidentified persons committed an illegal tie-in with the substitution of the content of the information programs of the Mir TV channel and radio Mir. At the moment, the specialists of the MTRK “Mir” managed to restore the broadcasting of the “Mir” TV channel and radio “Mir” MTRK “Mir”

Fact-checking platform calls appeal a deepfake

Specialists of the Noodles Media platform, which exposes fakes on the Internet and in the media, studied the video with the “appeal” and found that the video was a deepfake.

Experts came to this conclusion after analyzing the video using the Zephyr system, which is used to monitor audiovisual materials. “More than half the time of the video, the model defines it as a deepfake with a probability of over 65 percent. The final score of Zephyr, taking into account the peculiarities of the methodology for detecting deepfakes, is 87 percent, ”said representatives of the platform.

This hack was not the first

Since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, Russian channels and radio stations have been repeatedly subjected to hacker attacks. In June 2022, it was reported that attackers hacked the Kommersant FM radio and played the Ukrainian anthem. In August of the same year, a similar attack was carried out on the Krym radio station.

At the end of January 2023, unknown people interrupted the broadcasting of TV channels in the Belgorod region and Crimea and showed the address of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. In early June, the broadcasts of several TV channels were hacked in Crimea and a video about the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army was launched.