The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) emphasized, this Sunday (Dec 24, 2023), Christmas Eve, the need for unity between people to the detriment of political differences.

The speech was made in a speech shown on national television. Throughout the year, however, the PT member and his allies accumulated statements that contradicted the tone of the speech.

Authorities like the senator Sergio Moro (União-PR), former deputy Deltan Dallagnol, the secretary general of União Brasil, ACM Neto, and former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) were targets of negative and, at times, pejorative comments from government members. In the economy, the highlight is criticism of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto.

Read some of Lula's statements throughout 2023 in which he signaled maintaining political polarization:

said he wanted “fuck” I live (21.mar) – “ Every now and then a prosecutor would come in on a Saturday or week to visit, if everything was going well. 3 or 4 prosecutors would come in and ask 'is everything okay?'. I said 'it's not okay. It will only be okay when I fuck this Moro'” . The speech refers to the period he spent in prison, from April 2018 to November 2019;

said that agro paulista is denialist and fascist (May 11) – “There is the famous agricultural fair in Ribeirão Preto, which some fascists, some denialists, didn't want it to be. [ministro da Agricultura, Carlos Fávaro] was at the fair. They disinvited my minister” . In addition to being offensive, Lula's speech was incorrect. Fávaro was invited to go to Agrishow, but he didn't go because the event would be attended by former president Bolsonaro;

called ACM Neto “staple” (May 11) – the comment about the secretary general of Union Brazil heated tensions with representatives of the National Congress party, with whom the government has difficulties in dialogue;

defined Michel Temer (MDB) as “scammer” (25.jan) – “What I did in terms of social policy during 13 years of government was destroyed in 7 years –3 by the coup leader Michel To fear and 4 from the Bolsonaro government. That's why the theme of my government is 'Union and Reconstruction'” ;

said that Bolsonaro is fascist and genocidal (16.Aug) – “The only reason I became president of the Republic again, removing that fascist, genocidal man from power, was to prove to this country and the world that this country is capable of treating its people with respect” . The former president still has political influence;

says protesters paid “cardboard” (April 25) – “ I think these people, when they go home and lay their heads on the pillow, will say: 'what a mess we made'” . The statement came after Portuguese deputies demonstrated against the PT member during a visit to the European country;

compared Israel to terrorism (13.nov) – according to Lula, the country’s reaction in the Gaza Strip is as serious as the attack “terrorist” the extremist group Hamas, which invaded a rave and killed civilians;

joked Javier Milei (Nov 21) – without naming names, he criticized what he called “new experience” economy that emerged in South America. The declaration was made 2 days after the election of the libertarian as president of Argentina.

Below, controversial speeches from allies and members of the PT government:

government sends indirect message to Deltan Dallagnol (May 17) – the Social Communication Secretariat recreated the “Lava Jato PowerPoint” with positive achievements by the government 1 day after the ex-deputy’s impeachment. In the original episode, when Dallagnol was coordinator of the Lava Jato task force, he presented a graph made in the PowerPoint program in which Lula was identified as the central figure in a corruption scheme:

Fernando Haddad criticizes the Chamber of Deputies (14.Aug) – “It has a power that I have never seen in my life. There has to be moderation, it has to be built” , said the Minister of Finance. The speech created friction with Casa Baixa;

minister's advisor speaks ill of fans (September 24) – Marcelle Decothé da Silva criticized São Paulo fans in the Copa do Brasil final. “White fans, who don’t sing, descendants of naughty Europeans… Worst of all from São Paulo” . She also called Flamengo's board of directors “fascist” . She was later fired by minister Anielle Franco (racial equality);



