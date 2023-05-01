SAO PAULO (Reuters) – President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva confirmed this Sunday, in his first speech on radio and television network of his third term, that in the coming days he will submit to Congress a bill establishing a new dynamic of real salary readjustment. minimum, which will be permanent.

Lula also confirmed that, starting this Monday, the minimum wage will increase from 1,302 reais to 1,320 reais for active workers, retirees and pensioners.

Last Thursday, the Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, had already announced the details of the new policy to increase the minimum wage, which will take into account the variation in inflation and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from two years earlier. . This is the same policy that prevailed in Lula’s first terms.

“In the coming days, I will submit a bill to the National Congress so that this achievement will be permanent, and the minimum wage will once again be readjusted every year above inflation, as was the case when we governed Brazil”, said the president in a speech in homage. to Labor Day, celebrated this Monday.

“And you can be sure that, by the end of my mandate, it (minimum wage) will once again be a great instrument of social transformation that it was in the past, when it grew 74% above inflation”, he added.

Regarding the readjustment of the minimum to 1,320 reais, Lula pointed out: “It is a small but real increase, above inflation, for the first time after six years”.

In his speech, Lula also confirmed the change in the range and exemption of the Individual Income Tax, from 1,903 reais to 2,640 reais.

“From now on, the amount of up to 2,640 reais per month will no longer pay a penny of income tax. And, until the end of my mandate, the exemption will be valid for up to 5 thousand reais per month”, said Lula, reaffirming one of the promises made before assuming the Presidency of the Republic.

The president also took advantage of the speech to again criticize the conduct of the economy in recent years, under the government of Jair Bolsonaro. According to him, “everything got worse”.

“The job is gone. Wages have lost purchasing power. Inflation rose. Interest rates skyrocketed. Rights conquered over decades were destroyed overnight. Few times in history have the Brazilian people been treated with so much contempt, and had so little to celebrate”, said Lula.

(By Fabrício de Castro)