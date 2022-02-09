Nine people have been prosecuted for the Luxury House scam, the biggest real estate scam in the history of Mallorca. The magistrate of the Court of Instruction number 11 of Palma, accuses them of deceiving a total of 235 people with 32 ghost promotions in the Balearic city.

In addition, five companies have also been prosecuted. Among the defendants is the founder of the company Luxury Home Promotions, Carlos Garcia Roldan who was arrested in Colombia in 2019 and is now in preventive detention in Palma de Mallorca. Both he and the rest of the defendants are charged with crimes of belonging to a criminal group, aggravated fraud, documentary falsehood, punishable insolvency Y money laundering.

According to the judge’s order, and that collects ‘Europe Press‘, García Roldán and the rest of the defendants created the company for the commercialization of future off-plan homes, and also with the aim of dedicating itself to the promotion and sale of real estate assets. A practice that they would have carried out between 2015 and 2018, without any type of professional experience, without economic resources and without financing to carry out said work.

The figure reached by this real estate scam exceeds three million euros. Therefore, the judge requires both García Roldán and the other eight defendants, a bail of 4.3 million to answer for possible responsibilities that they can derive.



Photographs of other promotions obtained on the Internet

They are also processed in this plot commercial, secretaries, architects and other professionals. On the other hand, the judge explains that in the process of selling real estate, those responsible for the company used photographs of other promotions that they obtained through the Internetand they placed promotional posters in several lots of which they did not own the land.

Lastly, the instruction accuses the defendants of diverting €3.3 millionwhich would have been used in different expenses such as luxury restaurants, escort services, casinos, different luxury items such as jewelry and vehiclesin addition to paying the fictitious salary of the company’s workers.