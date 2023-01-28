Mexico City.- A judge linked to trial for the crime of human trafficking aggravated six people allegedly related to a trailer located in San Antonio, Texas, in which dozens of migrants were located deadamong them, Women and children.

This Friday, the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) reported that it will start a trial against six people for their probable responsibility in the crime of aggravated human trafficking, which ended in the death of 53 migrants crammed into a trailer in Texas in June 2022.

The FGR indicated that the six people are probably related to the location of a tractor-trailer in the vicinity of Quintana Roo in San Antonio last June 27th, where dozens of lifeless migrants were found, including women and children.

He added that after completing the respective arrest warrants and taking them before the judge, the Federal Public Ministry “provided the evidence to obtain said link to the process” against Melesio “B”, Hermelindo “B”, Adrian “B”, Yoana “N”, Sheyla “B” and Jessica “P”.

The judge imposed justified preventive detention on the six detainees as a precautionary measure.

On June 27, 2022 an abandoned tractor-trailer was found on Quintana Road, San Antonio, where a total of 53 dead migrants were found, of whom 40 were men and 13 women.

According to the reports, migrants died from the intense heat inside the trailer

Three days after the tragedy, the FGR opened an investigation folder for the death of Mexican migrants, while Central American countries, such as Guatemala, joined together for a joint investigation.