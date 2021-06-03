Thirteen people between the ages of 18 and 30 sat on the dock in a Paris court on Thursday for allegedly cyberbullying Mila, a young French woman who criticized Islam on social media, for which she received an avalanche of insults and threats of death. The ‘Mila case’ is considered an emblematic case in France in the fight against hate on the internet.

Mila, 18, arrived at the Paris Correctional Court accompanied by her lawyer, under a cloud of cameras and photographers. “I defend a young woman who, for 18 months, has received more than 100,000 hate messages and death threats, promising to kill her, stone her, dismember her, behead her, with images of coffins and photomontages of her head with blood,” he explained to the press his lawyer Richard Malka.

«There is no anonymity (on the internet). Whether you are a young person or an adult, once we commit a crime on the Internet, we can be searched, found and tried in front of a court. It is necessary for fear to change sides, “said Mila after this first day of hearing, dedicated to questions of judicial procedure. The merits of the case will be analyzed on June 21 and 22.

It all started with a post on January 18, 2020 on Instagram. Mila used this social network to put videos about makeup. That day he recorded a live video on that social network. In it he commented with another girl what kind of women they liked and they both agreed that they did not like Arabs. A man began to insult them and call them “dirty lesbians” and “racists”, as the young woman recalled in another video that she posted shortly after.

The discussion heated up and they ended up talking about religion. Mila spoke her mind, without mincing words, about Islam and the Quran. “I hate religion, the Koran is a religion of hate, Islam is shit,” said the young woman, among other things. After the video was published, she received thousands of insults and death and rape threats on social media.

Police protection



That Instagram video changed his life forever. He had to stop going to the institute where he studied for security reasons. And since then, he has lived under police protection 24 hours a day. You receive distance education, as the French authorities cannot guarantee your safety or that of your classmates if you go to class.

Her lawyer explained that Mila has been living in “seclusion” for 18 months. “He cannot go to a terrace or walk quietly or do practice. All doors have been closed, “lamented Malka, who considers it important that schools teach that” blaspheming is legal in France. ” «You cannot threaten death. If this message passes, perhaps we will have fewer new Milas in the future, “added the lawyer.

“We have the right in our country to criticize religions,” recalled Makla, who was also the lawyer in the trial for the terrorist attack against the satirical magazine ‘Charlie Hebdo’, in which twelve people were murdered in January 2015 for having published the controversial caricatures of Muhammad.