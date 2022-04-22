Felicity-May Harvey, a two-week-old babydied on January 11, 2021 for reasons still unclear, although her father, Darin Harvey, has been blamed for her death.

On January 8, paramedics in Heywood, Greater Manchester, in the United Kingdom, received notice of the concern for the well-being of the newbornso they attended her home and transported her to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Despite medical efforts, the little girl died three days later.

A year after what happened, His dad has been charged with murder. A police spokesman commented that the minor suffered “catastrophic injuries that appeared to be intentional”. His father is in pretrial detention.

The case will be heard in April at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court.

Moments after her death, the little girl’s family paid tribute to her at their home and said goodbye publicly with messages such as: “What made her most special was her cleft lip and palate and, despite the challenges of this, She was the happiest and most contented girl.”

In memory of Felicity-Mary Harvey, those close to the family left flowers and some decorations on the door of the house where she lived. “She was a beautiful baby and always very alert, she looked around her with her big blue eyes,” she commented.

Darin Harvey will have to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court to respond to the accusation of murder of his daughter. Regarding the case, it is still not clear who called the authorities in the first place to present the notice for the welfare of the minor, nor in what exact condition was she found.

