A person’s life is a set of rituals and habits, which he does with love, without asking why he did them, and if he forgets them, he finds himself imbalanced or missing something. However, travelers have habits and rituals in travel that are different from the solution, which they or she follows on their travels, and they feel something they lack. If it is not among the priorities of what they carry in their bags, some of them even make you feel that they carry in their travel bag “the gift of the bride”, and some of them you meet “displace” on their chest a “Al Mandoos” large bag, they do not leave anything that they put in it, even if you ask him if it is He has a “longing”, and he will tell you: “Everything is there, even the cupping kit”! And I was astonished by those travelers who bring their dogs or cats with them, a ticket, a health certificate, a crate, a passport, and a bag containing all his personal necessities and food, and we are one of us who “fumbles, so as not to paralyze any of his acquaintances with him.” He likes to be light, Nothing burdens his movement or hinders his step, even if it is a beautiful thing like his wife, and some of them continue to suffer from lack of sleep, not because of the biological clock disorder, but because he changed his bedroom or bed, so some of the rich and famous of the stars, and the upstarts, before To stay in a hotel on the condition that they change the decoration of his suite like his bedroom, and bring a bed like the one he sleeps on in his country, and some of them stipulate that they do not light an electric lamp in his room other than scented and colored candles, and I remember here two friends, one of whom used to say:

“He can sleep on a rock when he is exhausted.” As for the case of the other friend, this one used to travel only with his pillow. My head”, this friend you used to find from one airport to another, and he “brings me” with that pillow, carrying it as he carries a baby, and if he puts it in the bag, I take half of it. And I ride in a rickshaw, but there must be a high-class hotel, so that the whispering whisperer does not appear, and does not make me sleep soundly at night, because I will search for imaginary stories in the head of this sheet that seems neglected in the recent period, since that hairy one lay on it until His back, and that pillow that had become miserable at the time, as if it belonged to a refugee in a camp that had been isolated for a long time.

In large cities, things are resolved, but traveling to cities steeped in history, such as those cities on the Silk Road, famous for its “khans”, which people forgot in the midst of contemporary times, and the gate of collective memory is still knocking on people who are loyal to stories and evening narratives. Cities differ, and you still live in simplicity, and you do not like to give up the chastity of its poverty, so it obliges you, because you love it, to give up your luxurious requirements, your health obsessions, and the comfort of your fifties, even if your pocket is full, because sometimes money has no value, it is just polished paper, and it cannot He brings you a hotel room that makes you feel like a willingly retiring, hears the hiss of the original white cotton for any move or turning of you on her bed, brings you the coolness of the sheets, something that your nose likes the scent of a feminine perfume or the dress of a girl you love, and knows how to hide something for you. In places that you overlook.. Oh, how tired a person is in order to make sleep, and recall dreams.. and tomorrow we will continue