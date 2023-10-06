Home page World

From: Momir Takac

Split

Paris is apparently struggling with a bed bug infestation. The little animals are said to have been spotted on trains several times.

Paris – The French capital Paris is apparently currently struggling with a plague of bed bugs. Or a supposed one? Actually, the bloodsuckers are mainly found in hotel rooms or the home environment. But social media is full of videos that show the animals on trains. But the excitement was often unfounded.

The little bed bugs are currently troubling Paris. © Christian Offenberg/Imago/Arno Burgi/dpa

It all started in the summer with a report from a woman. After visiting a Paris cinema, she told the newspaper Le Parisien from a back full of bites that she noticed after an introduction. The operator apologized and called for pest control specialists.

Panic or scaremongering? Clips of bed bugs on trains reach millions of people

Shortly afterwards, a shaky video emerged of a small insect crawling across the seat of a TGV train in broad daylight. And passengers also claim to have spotted a bed bug on another train. The posts on X reach several million people. The French railway SNCF commented on this, saying that there had been “no confirmed presence of bed bugs on TGV trains” in recent months and that the trains were being consistently disinfected.

A bed bug sighting by a Paris Metro driver turned out to be a false alarm, but the issue is now preoccupying the nation’s ministers and parliament. “I think there is no reason for general panic,” Health Minister Aurélien Rousseau tried on the station France Inter to appease. “We’re not going to be inundated with bed bugs.”

Bed bug infestation in Paris concerns politicians

In the National Assembly, left-wing populist MP Mathilde Panot accused the government of not doing enough to combat the spread of bed bugs. According to a study published in July, eleven percent of all households in France are affected – regardless of social milieu.

On Wednesday (October 4th), Transport Minister Clément Beaune called for an emergency meeting about bed bugs and brought together representatives from the railways, local public transport and airports. The aim of the meeting was to “inform and reassure” users, it said.

Although the extent of the problem is unknown, President Emmanuel Macron’s camp wants to act. “We don’t know whether there are more bed bugs today than in 2019,” said Renaissance MP Bruno Studer. In December they want to introduce a legislative proposal to deal with bed bugs. Here you can find out how to recognize bed bugs and banish them from your bed. (mt/afp)