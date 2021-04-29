Is Europa League smells like Champions For the fourth corners. And not only for equipment that make up the semifinals of this season (Villarreal-Arsenal Y Manchester United-Roma) but because, for many, winning this competition is the only way in order to return to the elite for which your templates are made. Villarreal marches seventh in League and Arsenal walk tenth in the Premier. With that reality, mixed with the illusion of some and the need of others, this exciting tie begins that, although will not have an audience, has at two hobbies especially agitated for different reasons: groguet for the pride of putting a town of 50,000 inhabitants back in the spotlight, thanks to the Roig project, and the gunner due to the uncertainty of whether the Kroenke family will continue to lead the club or will arrive, as they seem, Daniel Ek, owner of Spotify, along with great idols such as Bergkamp, ​​Henry or Vieira (follow the game live on AS.com).

But there are more stories around this exciting duel that, being secondary, are no less important. One line of technicians: Emery faces to his Arsenal, with which he played and lost the final of the 2019 Europa League against Chelsea, and another coach from Donostia like Arteta, whom he called without knowing him to advise him when he changed Manchester through London. Another important fact takes us to the past: the Submarino wants revenge for the painful elimination of 2006, an unfortunate night that Riquelme now recognizes that he has not been able to see it repeated. And the last one is more romantic: the submarine, belonging to the league of mortals, wishes to remind Arsenal, founder and exiled from the Super League, what things they are won in the field. Forever.

Analyzing the eleven, greatness is also breathed. The VillarreaHe, after using Barça as sparring in the face of this duel that can bring you the first ending of your history, will repeat the same gala block with two last minute additives: Rulli by Asenjo Y Pedraza by Alberto Moreno. Pau Torres You will be able to show the whole of the United Kingdom why your teams are fighting for your services, although the most normal thing is that Chukwueze Y Gerard, the two fittest local players, partially remove the focus again. They have been guilty of the fact that, despite the fact that Villarreal has only won two of the last 11 games in league his stadium, on Europe the trajectory has been immaculate: 11 wins and a only tie. He appears in his fifth semifinals after having dismounted Salzburg, Dinamo Kiev and Dinamo Zagreb.

The way of Arsenal has been even more precise, without conceding a point in the competition leaving in the ditch to Benfica (sixteenths), Olympiacos (eighths) and Slavia Prague (quarter finals). The bad thing is that yesterday counts little for today. His alignment depends too much on one Nursing leadered by David Luiz and to which I could well have entered Log looking for a tranquilizer after her sing-a-long weekend. Tierney, Aubameyang Y Lacazette they drag different annoyances. The ownership of these pillars, still in the air despite the fact that Arteta has played the distraction, will make his drawing be fearsome or just spectacular. As an example, Odegaard Y Ceballos depend on the occasional medical discharge to be able to play in a midfield where Thomas Partey, dear mattress, it is cousin from Kanté.

Fatigue and its incidence is the general concern at this time. The eleventh of Villarreal accumulates 5,000 more minutes than the Arsenal. But in a semi-final, the power of the mind, the importance of faith and the strength of the heart sometimes outweigh the legs. It is the elite. The Champions on a Thursday.