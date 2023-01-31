THE SALE OF Banamex already in the final phase. This week there will be news, because on Thursday the CEO of Cti, Jane Fraser, He will meet at the National Palace with Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as we had anticipated.

The President will be informed of the progress of this process, which has just completed one year of being announced and which already has a finalist: the mining businessman German Larrea Mota-Velasco.

In the meeting in the presidential house will be the two Key sales managers: Paco Ybarra, Director of Global Clients, and Mark Mason, Finance Director of the New York conglomerate.

Larrea finally prevailed over Daniel Becker after having improved his binding offer of October 20: he took it above 11 billion dollars. That was his condition for Citi to drop the owner of Banca Mifel.

As far as is known, Citi and Larrea have already signed an exclusivity agreement with a validity of at least 90 days, in which the buyer will deepen the due-diligence of the bank.

This stage is very important because the final price will have to be agreed, which will be subject to certain terms and conditions, such as the management of hidden liabilities and future contingencies.

For example, how will the precautionary measures granted by Civil Court 71 to Amado Yáñez be deactivated and that prevent the sale? An agreement would have to be reached with the owner of Oceanografía.

There are Value Added Taxes withheld by the bank from the SAT, directed by Antonio Martínez Dagnino, which are also being litigated. Or the treatment of new investments in Citi proprietary systems.

Once these differences were settled, Citi and Larrea would sign the purchase-sale contract and the parties would seek the approvals of the federal authorities, both in Mexico and in the United States.

Here with the National Banking and Securities Commission chaired by Jesús de la Fuente, Banco de México led by Victoria Rodríguez Ceja and the Federal Economic Competition Commission led by Brenda Hernández.

Once the transaction is settled and within a period of one year from the signing of that contract, which is estimated to take place in the first half of 2023, Citi will completely withdraw from Banamex’s management.

Before, the bank will have to grant “retention bonuses” to its most important executives so that talent does not escape to other companies or even to the competition. This data is relevant.

Also in the meantime, the Banco Nacional de México, headed by Manuel Romo, must guarantee the long-term validity of its strategic contracts that could be affected by the change of hands.

Very punctually the exclusive distribution of funds that he has with Black Rock, led by Larry Fink; and insurance management with Chubb, led by Alfonso Vargas.

Likewise, the co-branded card with the Costco store chain, which Moisés Sáenz carries here; and the sponsorship agreement with Ocesa, by Alejandro Soberón, for the presentation of shows.

BY THE WAY, the fight that Daniel Becker gave to stay with Banamex was until the last moment. An authentic couples race with Germán Larrea. But at the end of December he was informed that his offer would not go through. As he told you above, the owner of Grupo México agreed with Jane Fraser’s people to go alone, on the condition of substantially raising his economic offer. There is talk of 9 thousand to just over 11 billion dollars. That of Becker, Moisés El-Mann, Enrique Coppel and Cosme Torrado, was around 7.5 billion, but that group was willing to put more in order to raise it still. Citi’s downturn really annoyed the other party and there was no shortage of people who spoke of a claim for damages against the seller. And it is that a lot of money and time was invested in putting together the group. There were many international trips to convince and add to powerful funds such as Black Rock itself or Apollo Global, chaired by Marc Rowan. Or the sovereigns of Singapore, GIC, and that of Abu Dhabi, ADIA. However, the blood will not reach the river and something else.

WELL, NOTHING, THAT the seasoned financier from Monterrey David Martínez is doing his own thing again. The owner of Fintech Advisory already has around 35% of the bonds that Mexarrend issued exactly one year ago. We are talking about one for around 300 million dollars placed by Morgan Stanley, led by Jaime Martínez-Negrete, and UBS, when it was directed by Emilio Mahuad. It pays a rate of 10 points 75 and matures in 2024. True to his style, Martínez is replicating the same technique that he applied to cases such as Federico Sada’s Vitro and Bernardo Quintana’s ICA Group, which through the assumption of their debt papers took control. The main bondholders of Mexarrend, led by Alejandro Mozó, are Doubleline Capital, BTG Pactual, Invesco, Prudential and MailFirst Sicav Luxembourg.

We recommend you read:

THIS WEEK THE UAE is making a commercial visit to Mexico headed by the Minister of State for Economic and Commercial Affairs, HE Ahmed Al Sayegh, and his delegates. The main mission is the exchange of opportunities between that Federation and Mexico. The political agenda includes meetings at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and state secretariats for economic development. Tomorrow, Wednesday, there will be meetings with BIVA, directed by María Ariza, and with different Mexican companies and family offices under the coordination of Javier Díaz de León, Partner of Díaz de León Abogados, and José Neif of Falcon Finance. The reciprocal investment invitation between both countries is presented as a new opportunity for different growing industries.

YESTERDAY THERE WAS A MEETING of directors in the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra). As we told you last Friday, its president, José Antonio Centeno, made the suspension of the rights of that union official before the Business Coordinating Council, which implies its departure from that dome of domes headed by Francisco Cervantes. The level of debts accelerated this outcome. Centeno also reported that he will not be running for a second year. The election will be on March 1. Three candidates registered: María de Lourdes Medina, Esperanza Ortega Azar and José Manuel Sánchez Carranco.