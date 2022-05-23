Sinaloa.- This Thursday 26 May will be screened the documentary “I named you in silence” in the Auditorium of the Culiacán Botanical Garden, about the work carried out The Trackers of El Fuerte, which is a group of mothers of disappeared persons in northern Sinaloa. The event is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. The invitation is open, admission is free.

We recommend you read:

The Pediatric Hospital treats up to 60 children due to the heat in Culiacán

Social Security resumes kidney transplant program in Sinaloa

In Sinaloa schools, children will be checked for skin color due to acute childhood hepatitis



‘I don’t want to be another disappeared person, another one for whom they march’, children’s deputy in Michoacán

#Thursday #named #silence #screened #Culiacán #Botanical #Garden #FREE #admission