The federal deputy Paloma Sánchez She said she was concerned about the neglect and job uncertainty of teachers in Sinaloa, mainly due to the loss of positions due to the disappearance of the Full Time Schools Program that affects 1,300 schools in the state.

The member of Parliamentary Group of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (GPPRI) He pointed out that there is nothing to celebrate. She remembered that Sinaloa received 500 million pesos a year for this program, so he asked the federation executivel keep it and not affect the children, mothers and fathers that they benefited.

The woman from Sinaloa appreciated that, although the governor and the head of Education have already indicated that they took steps, it is urgent to solve this problem that also affects teachers who are left without these work spaces, which puts their economic situation and family stability at risk.

After demanding equal benefits and requesting that the teaching staff have the same opportunities and recognition, he recalled that the Educational Payroll Fund has stopped receiving 30 billion pesos in recent years and that the wage gap between teachers in Sinaloa reaches up to 400 percent, so some receive 11 thousand and others 46 thousand pesos monthly salary.

In relation to the recent disappearance of a professor of Mazatlan, Paloma Sanchez He stressed that the increase in insecurity in the state is evident, which makes it necessary to provide security to teachers and students, respond to their calls for help in a timely manner and promptly resolve the inquiries to find the culprits.