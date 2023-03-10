If you really want to spot more Pandas in one day than you can count on hands and feet, this is the place to be. A documentary tells you all about it.

The small car is threatened with extinction. For some brands, this is a difficult reality, such as Fiat. That brand lives and breathes thanks to their small cars that have provided Italians with cheap transport for decades. Anyone who has ever been to the boot-shaped country knows that it is swarming with sometimes very old Fiats, with the Panda as the leader of course.

At the beginning of the 1980s, the first Panda immediately scored. The angular Giugiaro design is iconic without frills and the whole car shines in simplicity. Not surprising that it lasted until 2002 with only minor changes. The Panda is the master of deployability. It’s not sporty, but it’s nice and light. It is not fast, but for the Italian mountain roads and urban jungle, it is more than fast enough. It is not huge, but every Italian fits behind the wheel and in the back you have more than enough space. If you wanted something more, you could also get it as a 4×4 and you had to come from a good background to find something that a Panda cannot do.

Fiat also managed to translate this recipe very well into the second Panda from 2003 and the third and current Panda from 2011. Even when the Fiat 500 also became an outright hit in Italy, the Panda was still the simple and cheap of the two. It will come as no surprise that Fiat built more than 8 million Pandas in about 40 years and it is still the best-selling car in Italy today.

Without a concrete milestone, Fiat therefore thought it was time to put their employees at the Pomigliano d’Arco factory in Italy (where the Panda is built) in the spotlight. The brand did this with the help of a mini-documentary that was recently shot. This mini documentary is called WELCOME TO PANDALLERIA and no, there isn’t really a place named after the Panda. It is a funny nickname for the island of Pantelleria, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea.

This is the prime location for a Panda tribute, as the ‘Panda Density’ is higher here than anywhere else in the world. The population of about 7,000 people loves their Pandas, so you just don’t trip over them on the small island. In the mini-docu, various residents are discussed who paint a picture of the Panda madness on Pantelleria, which justifies the nickname Pandalleria. The mini-docu is therefore dedicated to the employees of the Panda factory and the premiere therefore also took place there.

We’ve got the trailer for you below, the whole documentary is on Fiat’s YouTube channel.

